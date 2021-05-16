Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 452 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

