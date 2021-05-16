Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.50. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 65,181 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

