Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $61.20 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Metronome has a total market cap of $61.20 million and $107,160.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00010667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,033,193 coins and its circulating supply is 11,746,819 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

