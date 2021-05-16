Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,077.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $21.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,274.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $678.85 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,172.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.