MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MMT opened at $6.51 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller bought 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

