MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.11 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,384,293 shares of company stock valued at $89,258,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

