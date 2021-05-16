MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,049,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

