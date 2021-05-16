Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

