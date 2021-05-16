Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.62 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

