Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $509,000 Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBIO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

