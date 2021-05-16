Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $624,000 Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioNTech by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 209,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $192.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

