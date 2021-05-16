Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

