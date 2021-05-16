Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,745 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.