Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.81 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $37.81 million and $732,860.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $332.79 or 0.00705518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 113,616 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.