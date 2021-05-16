Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits One Day Volume of $127.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00016468 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $31.61 million and $127.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00092265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.70 or 0.00516780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00232328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.27 or 0.01173870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,910,344 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

