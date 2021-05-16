Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $645.40

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $363.69 million and approximately $124,400.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $645.40 or 0.01489862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,517 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.