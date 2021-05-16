Mizuho Begins Coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

TCRR stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Analyst Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit