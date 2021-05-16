Mizuho Begins Coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

TCRR stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

