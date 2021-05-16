Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.51 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

