Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.52 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $806.76 and its 200 day moving average is $730.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

