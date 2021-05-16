Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 554,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.