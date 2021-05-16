Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Mondi stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

