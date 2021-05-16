MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 74.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

