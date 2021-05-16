Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $103.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $557,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 234.6% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 328,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,229,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

