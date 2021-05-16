Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,629.80

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,629.80 ($21.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,205 ($28.81), with a volume of 118,798 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,032.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,629.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.
In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,786 shares of company stock valued at $840,093,964.
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
