Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $47.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,057 shares of company stock worth $20,733,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sonos by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

