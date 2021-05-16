Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $312.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

