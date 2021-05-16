Morgan Stanley Raises Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $23.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $22,636,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $34,738,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.