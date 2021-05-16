Morgan Stanley Reiterates €225.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €219.85 ($258.64).

Allianz stock opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €216.62 and its 200-day moving average is €201.15. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

