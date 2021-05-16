Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $239.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

