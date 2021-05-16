MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MSCI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $463.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

