Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $260.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.79 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. 534,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,299. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

