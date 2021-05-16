Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €274.25 ($322.65).

Several research firms have issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

