Nano (NANO) Price Tops $9.90 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00022078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $165.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.14 or 0.07612534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.99 or 0.02419912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.76 or 0.00635121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00200198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00826165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00666772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00563328 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

