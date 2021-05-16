Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 11.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 62,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,401,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several analysts recently commented on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

