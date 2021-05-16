NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,011,891 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NSTG stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.