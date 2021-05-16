Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

