Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

