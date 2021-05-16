National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

