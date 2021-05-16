National Bankshares Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$38.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.33.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

