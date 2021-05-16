National Bankshares Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$9.13.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

