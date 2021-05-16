National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.