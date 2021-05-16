Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $441.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day moving average of $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

