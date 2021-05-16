Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after purchasing an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $199.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

