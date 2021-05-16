Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $39,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.84 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

