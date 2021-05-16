Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,008 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.43 and a 200-day moving average of $526.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

