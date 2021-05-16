Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 30,882 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,882 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $104,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in The Home Depot by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

HD stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.