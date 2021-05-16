Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

