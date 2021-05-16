Nautilus, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NLS stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

