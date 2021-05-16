NBW Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

