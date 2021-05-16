NBW Capital LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of AM opened at $9.69 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

